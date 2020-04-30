http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Hk1rI8UxxaE/495411-election-handicapper-moves-south-carolina-senate-race-to-likely-republican

The Senate seat currently held by Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamFormer Lindsey Graham donor flips to back Democratic opponent in Senate race GOP eyes confirmation hearing next week for controversial Trump circuit court pick Graham says he’d be ‘shocked’ if Kim Jong Un isn’t ‘dead or incapacitated’ MORE (R-S.C.) now sits as a likely Republican victory, shifting from a solid Republican stronghold, according to the Cook Political Report.

An analysis of Graham’s race still finds the South Carolina Republican the likely favorite to win his seat in November, but notes that Graham is facing a more serious challenge from Jaime Harrison (D), his top opponent.

The shift in favor of Harrison’s campaign comes as the former state Democratic Party chairman has sought to make Graham’s closeness to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says China ‘will do anything they can’ to keep him from being reelected Teachers union blasts Trump administration for ‘bluster and lies,’ and for suggesting schools should ‘open soon’ Top Trump policy adviser Joe Grogan to leave post MORE a top issue in his race for the Senate, a move that comes as 55 percent of the state approved of the job Trump is doing as president in February, according to Morning Consult.

“Graham’s political skills should not be underestimated, and he’s clearly taking this race quite seriously, as he should. However, we also can’t overlook the considerable resume that Harrison also brings to the race, and even South Carolina Republicans admit he is a strong candidate,” read the Cook Political Report’s analysis.

Trump won the state with about 55 percent of the vote in 2016, while former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPelosi fills out Democratic roster on coronavirus oversight panel How Democrats can help Biden make the sale Trump mocks Amash over White House bid MORE (D) only won about 40.7 percent. Graham won his previous Senate race by a similar margin (55 percent to 39 percent.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

