Former Senator Chris Dodd has been named co-chairman of the committee that will help Joe Biden pick a vice presidential nominee. Dodd resigned from the Senate after a string of favor-trading scandals.

David Harsanyi reminds us:

Most scandalously, Dodd had slipped an amendment into the 2008 “stimulus” bill ensuring that AIG executives would get their bonuses paid by taxpayers. AIG, not incidentally, had donated more to Dodd, who initially lied about the provision, than to any other politician in the country, and given his wife a cushy board seat on a Bermuda-based company in their orbit. The chairman of Senate Banking Committee had also been one of the “Friends of Angelo,” a program in which Countrywide CEO Angelo Mozilo would hand sweetheart below-market rate mortgages to his friends in D.C. And that wasn’t all. Helped by his longtime friend Harvey Weinstein, who had made Dodd the top beneficiary of his political contributions during his career, the former senator would find work as Hollywood’s top lobbyist — even though he had repeatedly promised not work as a lobbyist once his career ended.

(Emphasis added)

Biden says he will consider only women for the vice presidential nomination. Dodd will help select the woman.

Dodd has experience selecting women. He used to accompany Ted Kennedy on his depraved, predatory tours of D.C. restaurants and bars. Harsanyi points us to this passage from a 1990 GQ article:

It is after midnight and Kennedy and Dodd are just finishing up a long dinner in a private room on the first floor of the restaurant’s annex. They are drunk. Their dates, two very young blondes, leave the table to go to the bathroom. (The dates are drunk too. “They’d always get their girls very, very drunk,” says a former Brasserie waitress.) Betty Loh, who served the foursome, also leaves the room. Raymond Campet, the co-owner of La Brasserie, tells [waitress Carla] Gaviglio the senators want to see her. As Gaviglio enters the room, the six-foot-two, 225-plus-pound Kennedy grabs the five-foot-three, 103-pound waitress and throws her on the table. She lands on her back, scattering crystal, plates and cutlery and the lit candles. Several glasses and a crystal candlestick are broken. Kennedy then picks her up from the table and throws her on Dodd, who is sprawled in a chair. With Gaviglio on Dodd’s lap, Kennedy jumps on top and begins rubbing his genital area against hers, supporting his weight on the arms of the chair. As he is doing this, Loh enters the room. She and Gaviglio both scream, drawing one or two dishwashers. Startled, Kennedy leaps up. He laughs. Bruised, shaken and angry over what she considered a sexual assault, Gaviglio runs from the room. Kennedy, Dodd and their dates leave shortly thereafter, following a friendly argument between the senators over the check.

Remember how feminists were outraged, or pretended to be, during the 2012 campaign because Mitt Romney said that, as governor, he had “binders full of women” from which he selected females for high level jobs in his administration. All Romney was saying is that he reached out to feminist groups for recommendations and they provided him with binders identifying such women. Yet, some feminists deemed Romney a sexist for saying “binders full of women.”

How will feminists react to the fact that Biden has selected Ted Kennedy’s wingman (or worse) in sexual assault to help select a female running mate? Will it be okay if Dodd uses a list, rather than binders, to evaluate candidates?

Dodd and Biden are longtime friends. They served together in the Senate for decades. Biden knows that Dodd is a corrupt lecher.

It’s not surprising that Dodd’s lechery and corruption doesn’t bother Biden. There is substantial evidence that Biden too is a corrupt lecher.

Biden’s tone deafness in selecting Dodd isn’t surprising either. It’s tempting to say that the man is clueless, but he has always received a pass, so who is really clueless?

Is it surprising that Biden’s lechery doesn’t bother most feminists much? Maybe, but it shouldn’t be.

