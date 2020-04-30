https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/crazed-dr-fauci-says-sports-will-not-happen-year-wants-isolate-players-maniac-will-bankrupt-america-not-stopped/

Dr. Anthony Fauci has already destroyed over 30 million US jobs in six weeks!

And he managed to do this with the help of the liberal media by pushing flawed model after flawed model.

Now Fauci is targeting the sports world and the billions of dollars generated by sporting events.

Fauci says letting a sports leagues reopen will probably mean isolating the players in their off time. Fauci added, “I know it’s going to be difficult for them not to be out in society, but that may be the price you pay if you want to play ball.”

Even Europe is talking about restarting their premier soccer league in June.

Letting a sports league reopen would probably mean isolating the players in their off time, Dr. Fauci said. “I know it’s going to be difficult for them not to be out in society, but that may be the price you pay if you want to play ball.” https://t.co/6LmbjkwqDs — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) April 29, 2020

This maniac must be stopped before he completely destroys this country based on his flawed models and garbage predictions.

We stand with Tom Fitton.

Dr. Fauci sets impossible “guarantee safety” standard (“safety, for the players and the fans, trumps everything”) for the return of sports. I hope this isn’t the policy of the @realDonaldTrump administration. #constitutionovercoronavirus https://t.co/HFzr0UF4OJ via @nypostsports — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 29, 2020

Via Varney and Co.

