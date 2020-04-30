http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/UQ6yB_BRkE8/

D.C. leaders laid out a new timetable Wednesday evening for when the city could begin to reopen.

During an hourlong virtual town hall, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the D.C. Department of Health, walked through a slide show on what she called a “most-stringent” and “less stringent” plan.

Under the most-stringent plan, which would be a worst-case scenario, D.C. would not be able to reopen for at least another three months, Nesbitt said.

Under the least-stringent plan, which would be a best-case scenario, the city would do a phased reopening, but that also would not begin for at least two months.

Right now, D.C.’s stay-at-home order is set to expire May 15.

Nesbitt said the city needs more data to decide how long that may need to be extended.

