Political consultant Dick Morris on Thursday said former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been “hiding under the rug” during most of the sexual assault allegations “because she knows how vulnerable she and Bill are.”

Morris was discussing sexual assault allegations lodged against Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden.

“Clinton has been hiding under the rug in most of these #metoo scandals because she knows how vulnerable she and Bill are because of her record of her harassment, of complaining women,” Morris told Newsmax TV‘s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“Not only did she not believe them, she hired detectives to dig up dirt in their private lives and blackmail them into silence. It’s incredible [Joe Biden] is thinking of putting her on the ticket.”

Morris, who advised Clinton on and off since 1978, was referring to Clinton’s embrace of her husband’s campaign’s aggressive strategy of discrediting women who claimed to have had sexual encounters with Bill Clinton.

The Clinton campaign in 1992 hired a private investigator to impugn Gennifer Flowers’ “character and veracity until she is destroyed beyond all recognition.”

Flowers had just released tapes of phone calls with Clinton to back up her claim they had had an affair.

Hillary Clinton’s level of involvement in the effort is still the subject of debate, according to The New York Times.

Morris also had a suggestion for Biden.

“I worked with Hillary for 20 years and with Bill for 20 years and my advice to Joe Biden is, ‘Don’t buy life insurance,'” he said.

