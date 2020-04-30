http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iIZ0MoaEiLU/

President Donald Trump reacted strongly on Thursday to new documents showing the F.B.I set up his former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn to get him to lie.

“DIRTY COP JAMES COMEY GOT CAUGHT!” Trump wrote on Twitter in all-caps.

DIRTY COP JAMES COMEY GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

Newly unsealed documents show handwritten notes by F.B.I. officials discussing how to get Flynn to either admit to breaking the Logan Act or catching him in a lie.

One note in the F.B.I. documents asked whether the “goal” in the Flynn interview was “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

Flynn supporters were overjoyed by the news and the former general’s reaction video post on Twitter, simply the American flag waving in the wind.

“Great!” Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing the video.

President Trump also shared his son Donald Trump Jr.’s comments in support of Flynn.

“Imagine having your life and reputation ruined by rogue US govt. officials,” Trump Jr. wrote, sharing the video. “Then years later when the plot finally comes to light the first thing you do is post an American flag. This is the guy they wanted you to believe was a Russian asset.”

Imagine having your life and reputation ruined by rogue US govt. officials. Then years later when the plot finally comes to light the first thing you do is post an American flag. This is the guy they wanted you to believe was a Russian asset. 🙄 https://t.co/TI768Vijn2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 30, 2020

Trump accused CNN of refusing to cover the story after getting it wrong, describing them as “FAKE NEWS.”

“They, along with others, should pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man & his family,” he wrote. “They won’t even cover the big breaking news about this scam!”

“What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again!” he continued.

What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

