Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk blasted mandated stay-at-home orders in a profane rant during the company’s first quarter of 2020 earnings call.

What are the details?

According to CNBC, Musk on Wednesday called the orders “fascist” and are “forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights.”

“[B]reaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible,” he added.

During the call, Musk also railed against not being able to continue production at Tesla’s California plant.

CNBC reports that six counties across California — including the one in which Tesla’s Fremont, California, plant is located — extended mandated stay-at-home orders through the end of May.

“This is the time to think about the future, and also to ask, ‘Is it right to infringe on people’s rights as what is happening right now?'” he said during the conference call.

“I think the people are going to be very angry about this and are very angry,” he continued. “It’s like somebody should be, if somebody wants to stay in the house, that’s great. They should be allowed to stay in the house and they should not be compelled to leave. But to say that they cannot leave their house, and they will be arrested if they do — this is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom.”

What else?

Musk, 48, later spat, “The expansion of the shelter-in-place — or as frankly I would call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes, against all their constitutional rights, but that’s my opinion, and breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong, and not why people came to America or built this country. What the f***?

“Excuse me,” he continued. “It’s an outrage, it’s an outrage. It will cause great harm not just to Tesla, but to many companies. And while Tesla will weather the storm, there are many small companies that will not.”

