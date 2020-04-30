https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/flashback-obama-defense-sec-biden-wrong-nearly-every-major-foreign-policy-national-security-issue-past-four-decades-video/

Last year, Obama’s former Defense Secretary Robert Gates did an interview on Face The Nation.

At one point, the host Margaret Brennan asked him about a quote in his memoir, where he spoke positively of Joe Biden as a person, but then went on to suggest that when it comes to foreign policy and national security, Biden is almost always wrong.

Then the host asks Gates if Biden would make a good president and after a heavy sigh, Gates said “I don’t know.”

Here’s a partial transcript via Real Clear Politics:

MARGARET BRENNAN: I was rereading your memoir before we sat down to talk and you said in your memoir, Joe Biden is impossible not to like. Quote: “He’s a man of integrity, incapable of hiding what he really thinks, and one of those rare people you know you could turn to for help in a personal crisis. Still, I think he’s been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Would he be an effective commander-in-chief? ROBERT GATES: I– I don’t know. I don’t know. I– I think I stand by that statement. He and I agreed on some key issues in the Obama administration. We disagreed significantly on Afghanistan and some other issues. I think that the vice president had some issues with the military. So how he would get along with the senior military, and what that relationship would be, I just– I think, it– it would depend on the personalities at the time.

Watch the clip below:

President Obama’s former Defense Secretary Robert Gates stood by blasting former Vice President Joe Biden as wrong on every foreign policy issue in the last 4 decades when asked about those statements on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” pic.twitter.com/qSs6o6hF46 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 12, 2019

Those are not encouraging words.

And remember, this is coming from a member of the Obama administration.

Does anyone believe Biden is going to improve with age?

