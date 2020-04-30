https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/flipped-ex-fbi-general-counsel-now-cooperating-durham-witness/

James Baker, the former general counsel to the FBI – at a time when that agency apparently was pushing manufactured evidence to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in Washington to get permission to spy on the 2016 Trump campaign, now is a cooperating witness.

That’s according to former U.S. attorney Joe diGenova, who appeared on the Howie Carr Radio show and was interviewed about the work of U.S. Attorney John Durham, who was assigned by Attorney General William Barr to that investigation.

At issue are the actions of many people in the Obama administration who pursued FISA court spying on the Trump campaign. The case includes the Steele “dossier,” that document created by a former British spy on the payroll of the Hillary Clinton campaign, charges against a number of Trump campaign participants and more.

Hear the interview:

At the Gateway Pundit, a report explained “Former FBI general counsel James Baker has flipped!”

The report suggested Durham is building a conspiracy case against those to “lied to the court.”

Flipping is when a target of an investigation changes direction and begins cooperating with prosecutors, providing evidence, usually with the idea of a plea agreement.

“At the 8:55 mark diGenova drops another bomb,” the report said.

He said, “You know Baker is now working with Durham. James Baker the former general counsel.”

Carr: “He’s flipped?”

DiGenova continued, “who was a target, is now understandably cooperating because he was looking at a boat load of criminal charges. Once these notes were discovered, and by the way, these were the notes that (FBI director) Chris Wray and Dan Boente did not want turned over.”

DiGenova explained that the prosecutor appears to be developing a conspiracy case – against possibly many defendants.

“The bottom line is this, it’s unfolding and what’s happening is, what Durham is actually doing is he’s painting a picture and not everyone of these acts is going to be a specific separate crime. But they are going to be, what’s called overt acts in a conspiracy. One to defraud the United States government. One to deny the civil rights of Trump and Flynn and Page and a bunch of other people,” he said.

During an earlier appearance on the same show, DiGenova confirmed former CIA Director John Brennan is the primary focus of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of the origins of the Obama administration’s Trump-Russia counter-intelligence probe.

DiGenova cited “sources” in explaining a number of former intelligence officers already have testified about the production of the famous January 2017 intelligence assessment on Russian intervention in the 2016 election.

DiGenova described the document as “phony.”

“It was a constructed document,” he told Boston talk-radio host Howie Carr. “It was not in fact an assessment of anything. And that is very interesting, because they are looking at what Brennan did and what he asked other people to do in terms of that and some other things as well. So apparently Mr. Durham has not been deterred by the virus.”

Durham previously was reported to be examining Brennan’s handling of a secret source said to be close to the Kremlin and whether the CIA director was pushing for a biased result.

Carr said Durham is “clearly looking at abuse of power.”

“In other words, were the resources of the CIA illegally used to undertake domestic terrorist investigations? Were the resources of the CIA used to illegally create a plot to either falsely lead FBI officials into a scheme or to conspire with FBI officials to deny certain people their civil rights,” Carr said.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported Durham has been interviewing CIA officials at the National Intelligence Council, a center within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The council oversaw the collaboration between the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency in compiling and finalizing the 2017 assessment.

Troubling evidence

Earlier, Barr said in an interview that Durham is compiling troubling evidence that goes beyond “mistakes.”

“My own view is that the evidence shows that we’re not dealing with just mistakes or sloppiness. There is something far more troubling here, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” he said in an interview with the Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham.

“And if people broke the law, and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted,” he said.

Last fall, Durham’s review was upgraded to a criminal investigation, giving the prosecutor the power to impanel a grand jury and issue indictments.

Already, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz has issued a report finding at least 17 “significant errors and omissions” related to the Obama administration’s applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court for warrants to spy on the Trump campaign in its investigation.

Horowitz, however, presented evidence that the problems went beyond “errors and omissions,” indicating deliberate attempts to deceive the court.

