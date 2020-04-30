https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-olympics-coach-suspended-for-8-years-for-verbal-emotional-abuse-of-athletes

USA Gymnastics has suspended former U.S. Olympic coach Maggie Haney following an investigation into her alleged verbal and emotional abuse of the athletes she coached, including Olympic champion Laurie Hernandez and world champion Riley McCusker.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that the penalty was confirmed on Wednesday following two months of hearings in an investigation that was opened in August 2019. Hernandez testified against her former coach in February 2020.

It was actually three-and-a-half years ago that allegations against Haney first surfaced, the Orange County Register reported last year. At the time the investigation was opened, Haney was still coaching McCusker, who later wrote a letter blasting Haney as part of the investigation.

“The independent hearing panel — comprised of three members of the gymnastics community, including an attorney, a club owner, and a former national team athlete — found that Ms. Haney violated the USA Gymnastics Code of Ethical Conduct, Safe Sport Policy, and other policies,” USA Gymnastics said a statement released Wednesday.

As punishment, Haney has had her membership with USA Gymnastics suspended and will not be able to coach any of the organization’s athletes, nor will she be able to visit any of their clubs. Her suspension will last eight years followed by a two-year probationary period, the AP reported. She can reapply for membership with USA Gymnastics after submitting proof that she completed “Safe Sport courses.”

Haney’s attorney, Russel Prince, blasted the decision and said the process to punish his client was unfair.

“The ruling is regrettable but in no way surprising considering the heavy-handed nature of the investigative and hearing process,” Prince told the Southern California News Group. “There is no fundamental fairness to the manner in which these matters are resolved. Clearly, I would anticipate an arbitration.”

Judie Saunters, who represented Hernandez and other gymnasts, called the eight-year suspension and two-year probation “a micro step in the right direction for how athletes are treated in the hypercompetitive world of sports.”

Haney was accused of bullying and threatening multiple gymnasts, the Asbury Park Press reported last August. She also allegedly told injured gymnasts to take off their walking boots and keep training and competing.

Haney, according to the APP, has coached gymnastics in New Jersey 2000. She has coached her MG Elite team since 2007 out of Monmouth Gymnastics. Hernandez won a gold medal in the 2016 Olympics and McCusker won a gold medal at the 2018 World Championships.

The APP reported last year that even though USA Gymnastics president and CEO Li Li Leung said at the time that she was aware of the allegations against Haney, several parents suggested the organization did not take the accusations seriously enough.

The New York Times reported that at least six families accused Haney of abuse

