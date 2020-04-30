https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/495425-george-conway-group-targets-gop-senators-in-new-ad-for-supporting-trump

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group led by George ConwayGeorge Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway: Trump can’t accept that the presidency doesn’t belong to him George Conway group rejects Trump claim of impeachment distraction in coronavirus response The Hill’s Campaign Report: Sanders exits, clearing Biden’s path to nomination MORE, a Washington, D.C. lawyer who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayThe truth about the dangerous nuclear policy pushed by Mrs. America’s Phyllis Schlafly Trump support for protests threatens to undermine social distancing rules Conway says Trump wants protesters to follow social distancing guidelines MORE, released a video targeting four Republican senators over their “spineless servility” to the president.

The group criticizes the Republicans for their “allegiance to [President] Trump over the voters who elected them in their states.”

“This fall, the Lincoln Project will help several Republican senators on their way to forced retirement,” the narrator of the ad states.

“Join us in making sure these winners can start looking for their K Street offices,” the narrator adds.

The video targets GOP Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSenate panel plans hearing next week for Trump’s intel chief pick The truth about the dangerous nuclear policy pushed by Mrs. America’s Phyllis Schlafly Overnight Health Care: Trump health official says US will ‘easily’ perform 8M tests in May | White House shifts messaging strategy on coronavirus | Louisiana extends shelter-in-place order while Iowa, Texas and Ohio plan to ease restrictions MORE (Maine,) Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerOvernight Health Care: Trump health official says US will ‘easily’ perform 8M tests in May | White House shifts messaging strategy on coronavirus | Louisiana extends shelter-in-place order while Iowa, Texas and Ohio plan to ease restrictions McConnell: Battle for control of the Senate will be a ‘dogfight’ White House shifts messaging strategy on coronavirus MORE (Colo.), Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyTrump says he plans to resume travel next week with trip to Arizona Democratic Senate campaign committee books M in fall TV ads Overnight Health Care: Trump health official says US will ‘easily’ perform 8M tests in May | White House shifts messaging strategy on coronavirus | Louisiana extends shelter-in-place order while Iowa, Texas and Ohio plan to ease restrictions MORE (Ariz.) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Amash moves toward Libertarian presidential bid Parties go separate ways with summer conventions Democratic Senate campaign committee books M in fall TV ads MORE (N.C.), four of the most vulnerable Republican senators up for reelection.

Each of the four races are rated a “toss up” by The Cook Political Report.

“Senators Collins, Gardner, McSally and Tillis have spent too much of their time in office enabling Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says China ‘will do anything they can’ to keep him from being reelected Teachers union blasts Trump administration for ‘bluster and lies,’ and for suggesting schools should ‘open soon’ Top Trump policy adviser Joe Grogan to leave post MORE and not enough time fighting for the needs of their constituents,” Jennifer Horn, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said in a statement.

“Their defense of Trump’s unpresidential behavior and unfitness for office has disqualified them from the privilege of serving in the United States Senate,” she added.

Spokespeople for the senators’ reelection campaigns were not immediately available for comment.

