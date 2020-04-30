https://www.theepochtimes.com/georgia-letting-teens-get-drivers-licenses-without-road-test_3334038.html

Teenagers across Georgia are allowed to get their driver’s licenses without the customary road test under a waiver that’s part of a recent executive order from Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp’s recent order waives the requirement for most automobile road tests because of the state of emergency.

“Applicants for a driver’s license shall not be required to complete a comprehensive on-the-road driving test, provided other requirements are met,” according to the mandate.

The other requirements are tests of the applicant’s eyesight and knowledge of traffic laws and safe driving practices.

Youth aged 16 to 18 who have had their learner’s permit for one year and one day with no violations can upgrade to a driver’s license amid the state of emergency, the George Department of Driver Services says.

“What the executive order does, it allows the teen driver to go to that next phase without having to take that road test because of social distancing problems, obviously, in trying to provide the test,” said Spencer Moore, the commissioner of the department, told WSB-TV.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question from the press during a tour of a temporary hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on April 16, 2020. (Ron Harris/AP Photo)

Teens will have to supply affidavits they’re completed 40 hours of driving.

“Many of them are trained in those settings and they are ready to go,” Moore said. “We see a very high pass rate. We see more than 80 percent on their first round go.”

Other states have adjusted normal requirements for obtaining a driver’s license.

Oklahoma law mandates anyone under 18 applying for a learner’s permit or license show they’re enrolled in school and proficient in reading to an eighth-grade level.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is waiving those requirements because the proficiency test isn’t happening this year due to the pandemic.

All driving tests in the state have been canceled for the time being. The department said it’s targeting May 15 to resume those.

For now, anyone with a learner’s permit can contact a Class D Commercial Driving Education School with a DPS-certified designated examiner to take that test.

