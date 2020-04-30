https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/huawei-it-artificial-intelligence-5g/2020/04/30/id/965535

Foreign affairs expert and Asia analyst Gordon Chang says China wants to grab the world’s information.

“They’re giving subsidized equipment and Beijing is doing this because it wants to grab the world’s information,” he said Thursday of China telecom giant Huawei, which lawmakers and intelligence agencies have accused of undermining national security through alleged corporate espionage and direct ties to the Chinese government.

President Donald Trump has warned about the potential threat Huawei poses to the U.S., and the Federal Communications Commission has asked Chinese telecommunications like Huawei to prove they are not tools of the Chinese government.

Chang says China controls them all.

“You have China’s 2017 national intelligence law which requires every Chinese entity to spy if requested,” Chang told Sean Spicer on Newsmax TV‘s “Spicer & Co.”

“Also, in the Communist Party’s top-down system, no company can resist the Communist Party’s demands. Beijing wants to grab the world’s information because it wants to know about stuff; it wants to feed its artificial intelligence networks; and, eventually, it would like to manipulate the worlds devices which will be connected to this 5G fifth generation networks.”

China wants to “open your front door, drive your car off the cliff, or turn off your pacemaker,” Chang added.

The U.S. last year banned U.S. companies from working with Huawei, which has denied any links to Beijing, and lawmakers are pushing tech companies to develop the technology required to cut Huawei out of domestic and overseas markets.

“This has implications across the board and we just have to protect ourselves,” Chang said.

