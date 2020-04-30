https://www.theblaze.com/news/gun-toting-homeowner-breaks-up-burglary

A northern California homeowner told police that after he broke up a burglary attempt on his car at his Sunol residence Tuesday morning, the perps tried to run him over, the Pleasanton Weekly reported.

But the homeowner had a gun on hand and fired at the two suspects — who then quickly fled the area, the paper said.

Alameda County sheriff’s deputies were on their way to the scene after a report of gunfire when the homeowner called and described what happened, the Weekly noted.

With that, deputies pursued the suspects — and they were soon arrested in Union City, the paper said, which is about 10 miles east of Sunol. Deputies found burglary tools and suspected stolen property inside their vehicle, the Mercury News noted.

What happened after the arrests?

The suspects — 35-year-old Eric Ingles, who was the driver, and 31-year-old Marie Nicolo — were not hit by the gunfire, the Weekly reported.

Ingles was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary and assault with a deadly weapon for trying to hit the homeowner with the vehicle, the Weekly said, adding that he was being held without bail since he’s already on felony probation for burglary.

Nicolo was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary with bail set at $50,000, the Weekly added.

What about the homeowner?

Sgt. Ray Kelly of the sheriff’s office told the Weekly that the homeowner was lawfully defending himself.

