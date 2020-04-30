https://www.theepochtimes.com/horse-drawn-buggy-accident-in-kentucky-kills-4-children-1-still-missing_3333628.html

Authorities in Kentucky said a horse-drawn buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away by a flooded creek while making an attempt to cross a low water bridge on April 29.

The horse pulling the buggy lost its footing and slipped, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

The horse-drawn buggy was holding six people when it overturned Wednesday in Bath County, Kentucky. Four people reported to be children were found dead by first-responders, while one child remained missing as of Thursday morning.

Police said they searched for the fifth child throughout the night. The ages or identities of the victims have not been released.

One adult survived the horrific accident and was able to escape the waters and call emergency responders.

Witness Missi Mosley told WKYT that she and her boyfriend had rushed to the scene after hearing the call.

“It was devastating,” Mosley told the outlet. “The waters are so swift and the rain was pouring down. It was just a somber feeling.”

The search and rescue crew worked along the banks of the flooded creek, WBRC reported. Mosley said at one point, about 35 people offered help to rescue the family.

Emergency responders also called in helicopters to help locate the victims, and many people scoured the area throughout the night.

Mosley also told WKYT, two witnesses located the horse and were able to pull it out of the water.

