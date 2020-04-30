https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/hundreds-protesters-many-armed-enter-michigan-capitol-police-block-doors-house-chamber-video/

Hundreds of armed protesters entered the Michigan Capitol on Thursday.

The protesters were carrying guns but no masks.

They didn’t appear to follow the governor’s social distancing orders either.

The protest started as a three-hour-long train of vehicles rolling around the state capitol.

The protester were protesting the crackpot governor and her insane social distancing policies.

Steady train of vehicles have been rolling around the Michigan Capitol honking loudly and waving American flags for 3 hours 🇺🇸

The legislature in metting today to decide how long the lockdown will continue.

They want to be heard. pic.twitter.com/Qvt1DzMSIE — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 30, 2020

Hundreds of protesters then entered the capitol building.

Hundreds protest Gov. Whitmer and her policies at the Michigan Capitol today.

Called an “American Patriot Rally”, more like an American anarchy rally.

photo from Detroit News. pic.twitter.com/Pk8PSqHB2p — Rwjack (@CtlAltDel1) April 30, 2020

Protest moves inside Michigan Capitol. Crowd attempts to get onto Hoise floor. Lots of Michigan State Police and House sergeants at arms blocking door. pic.twitter.com/4FNQpimP4W — Rod Meloni (@RodMeloni) April 30, 2020

The left was very upset with these protesters.

At what point can we call the armed, non-PPE-wearing “protesters” that stormed the Michigan Capitol terrorists? #MichiganProtest pic.twitter.com/1L2M528vbM — Mike (@michaelbrazell) April 30, 2020

Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us. Some of my colleagues who own bullet proof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today. #mileg pic.twitter.com/voOZpPYWOs — Senator Dayna Polehanki (@SenPolehanki) April 30, 2020

