Hundreds of armed protesters entered the Michigan Capitol on Thursday.

The protesters were carrying guns but no masks.

They didn’t appear to follow the governor’s social distancing orders either.

The protest started as a three-hour-long train of vehicles rolling around the state capitol.
The protester were protesting the crackpot governor and her insane social distancing policies.

Hundreds of protesters then entered the capitol building.

The left was very upset with these protesters.

