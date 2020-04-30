https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/worse-thought-durham-coming-rep-jim-jordan-weighs-newly-released-deep-state-flynn-documents/

Newly released documents show that the FBI prepared for their call with General Flynn in January 2017 by going over questions that the General might ask on their call. This call was made to set the stage for the ambush meeting in the White House between General Flynn and corrupt FBI Agents Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka.

Newly discovered handwritten notes reveal Obama’s FBI discussed framing General Michael Flynn — for purely political purposes!

It took over three years for these corrupt handwritten notes to see the light of day!

Unsealed FBI notes reveal the intent of the FBI’s January 24, 2017, White House interview of General Flynn:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Former FBI General Counsel James Baker Has Flipped! Durham is Building Conspiracy Case on All of Those Who Lied to the Court!

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?”

Email from Peter Strzok to McCabe. They discussed the potential of the interview occurring over the phone with McCabe – with an FBI agent to be posted to take notes. Also – Lisa Page emails Strzok re: how to conduct the Flynn interview. pic.twitter.com/liVCVdsrJN — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020

And last night General Flynn’s attorney told Sean Hannity that more of these documents will be released soon.

This is damning news for the Obama deep state.

On Thursday morning Rep. Jim Jordan joined FOX and Friends to discuss these shocking documents.

This was an incredible interview!

Jordan warned the deep state — John Durham is coming!

Via The House Judiciary GOP:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]