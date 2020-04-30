http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GUmffqo99D8/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of WNYC’s “Brian Lehrer Show,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated that Tara Reade’s allegation against 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden is “a serious allegation raised by a serious individual and needs to be investigated seriously.”

Jeffries said, [relevant exchange begins around 22:20] “[I]t’s got to be taken seriously. Because it’s a serious allegation raised by a serious individual and needs to be investigated seriously. But in terms of what the appropriate mechanism is, that remains to be seen. I’ve got to dive deeper into the evidence that has emerged, and I’ve also got to dive deeper into Joe Biden’s response. And we probably should hear from him at some point directly as it relates to the allegation.”

