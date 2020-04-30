https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/jill-biden-dyes-hair-purple-pay-equity-women/

Dr. Jill Biden, sitting in on an Instagram livestream with her husband presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, showed off her newly dyed purple strand of hair Thursday. Jill Biden told host Megan Rapinoe, captain of the 2019 Women’s World Cup champion U.S. United States women’s national soccer team and virulent Trump-hater, that she dyed her hair in solidarity with Rapinoe’s campaign for pay equity for women. Rapinoe is known for dying her hair purple and other colors.

“Jill Biden temporarily colored a strand of her hair purple to show some solidarity with Megan Rapinoe”

Jill Biden temporarily colored a strand of her hair purple to show some solidarity with Megan Rapinoe pic.twitter.com/ElJ07F4whU — Brittany Shepherd (@brittanys) April 30, 2020

“I dyed my hair purple in solidarity for pay equity,” Dr. Jill Biden tells @mPinoe”

TRENDING: BREAKING: Former FBI General Counsel James Baker Has Flipped! Durham is Building Conspiracy Case on All of Those Who Lied to the Court!

“I dyed my hair purple in solidarity for pay equity,” Dr. Jill Biden tells @mPinoe pic.twitter.com/YsDDCd5GAa — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 30, 2020

Last year Rapinoe told an interviewer, “I’m not going to the f***ing White House” if the team won the World Cup and doubted the team would be invited.

[embedded content]

President Trump’s invitation to the team after winning the World Cup was rejected by Rapinoe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

