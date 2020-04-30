https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/jobless-claims-jump-3-8-million/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Jobless claims jumped 3.8 million last week, the Labor Department reported on Thursday, as employers keep shedding jobs in light of the coronavirus economic shutdown.

Economists had estimated that 3.5 million would file for unemployment benefits last week and that the unemployment rate for April will be 19%, a level not seen since the Great Depression.

Following the Labor Department’s announcement on the number of unemployment claims last week, the nation has lost over 30 million jobs since mid-March.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

