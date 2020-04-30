https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-biden-to-address-sexual-assault-allegation-for-the-first-time-on-friday-morning

Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden is slated to appear on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ on Friday, and the show’s booker says Biden will “respond for the first time to the recent allegation of sexual assault” from a former aide.

What are the details?

Tara Reade went to the press last month claiming that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, when she worked in his Senate office.

The Biden campaign has attempted to dismiss the allegation by insisting it “did not happen,” while Biden himself has remained mum on the issue. Despite participating in at least 19 interviews since the accusation emerged, Biden has not yet been asked a single time during an appearance about Reade’s claims.

But in recent days,

pressure has built from the left and in the media for Biden to address Reade’s accusations directly.

On Thursday afternoon, Michael Del Moro, the booking producer for ‘Morning Joe,’ announced via Twitter, “Tomorrow: Joe Biden joins @Morning Joe to respond for the first time to the recent allegation of sexual assault.”

“Morning Joe’ is hosted by anti-Trump husband and wife team Joe Scarborough, a former Republican, and Mika Brzezinski, a Democrat who has defended Biden against accusations of inappropriately touching women in the past.

The Hill pointed out that “the appearance from his home studio in Wilmington, Del., would allow Biden to deal with the issue in what could be a more favorable setting given the criticisms the show’s hosts have regularly launched against President Trump.”

According to the outlet, the former vice president will sit solo for the interview, and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will not be present.

Biden was last on ‘Morning Joe’ two weeks ago, and Reade’s allegation was not brought up during that interview.

In reaction to the news that Biden would address the sexual assault accusation on ‘Morning Joe,’ Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s son, tweeted, “Watch this softball…they are probably working on the questions with him as we speak…”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

