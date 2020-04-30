https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/just-northern-california-county-defies-governor-newsom-reopens-churches-hair-salons-schools-restaurants/

Gavin Newsom

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has lost the consent of the governed.

A county in Northern California announced it will be reopening its schools, hair salons and restaurants on Friday.

Modoc County, a small county of about 9,000 people located in northeastern California will be reopening because it has zero Coronavirus cases.

Ned Coe, a cattle rancher and county supervisor said the mental health and economic health of his county is very important and after consulting with health officials, the Board of Supervisors voted to reopen.

TRENDING: Crazed Dr. Fauci Says Sports Will Not Happen This Year – Wants to Isolate Players – Maniac will Bankrupt America If He’s Not Stopped

The Washington Times reported:

Sparsely populated Modoc County in California’s northeast corner plans to allow the reopening of its schools, hair salons, churches, restaurants and the county’s only movie theater Friday, becoming the first county in the state to ease out of stay-at-home orders and flout the governor’s mandate. Ned Coe, a cattle rancher and county supervisor, said Thursday that the county across the border from Oregon has no confirmed COVID-19 cases. After consulting with health officials, the Board of Supervisors voted to reopen Friday, he said. “Just as our physical health is vital for our citizens, so is the mental health and the economic health of our citizens,” Coe said. Coe said county officials sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom about a week ago outlining their plan, which he said meets the guidelines outlined by the governor for stay-home orders to be eased out in phases, but they haven’t received a response. He said he was not worried the state might take legal action against the county for violating Newsom’s order, which does not yet allow such businesses to reopen.

Orange County is also defying Governor Newsom after he announced a “hard close” of all OC beaches.

The Orange County Sheriff said his department’s intention “is to not take enforcement action on this order. But again, I haven’t seen it yet.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

