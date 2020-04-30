https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/k-t-mcfarland-rather-leading-world-china-relegated-aligning-russia-iran-thanks-pressure-president-trump/

Rather than leading the world as they had hoped, China is now aligning themselves with Russia and Iran against the US and the free world.

President Trump’s pressure and China’s actions with the spread of the coronavirus have placed China in a place they never expected four years ago.

China expected to be ruling the world by now and setting the agenda and rules for how to act in a world ruled by the Communist regime in China. Instead, thanks to President Trump they are in tatters and are only able to manage alliances with Iran and Russia against the US.

KT McFarland was on Lou Dobbs tonight a few nights ago and she explained the actions taking place around the world. She said at the end of her interview when speaking about China’s alliances with Russia and Iran:

This is not the place they [China] thought they would be. They thought they would be the leader of the world and all the Western countries and others would sort of claim China’s greatness. Well that’s not what happened. In fact I think that China’s action, using the Wuhan virus as a bio weapon to spread the pandemic around the world, I think it is in fact a real wake up call. Not only to us but to other countries in the world. Countries that China has tried to blackmail in the last two of three weeks.

China does not want President Trump to win re-election. They are aligned with the Democrats and their media to stop him from doing that.

