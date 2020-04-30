https://www.dailywire.com/news/kellyanne-conway-on-flynn-revelations-the-fix-was-in

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, said Thursday that new documents released in the FBI case against former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn showed “the fix was in.”

Conway told the hosts of “Fox & Friends” that it shouldn’t matter whether someone is a Republican or Democrat, “every American should feel a chill today [because] federal government officials in high places can come to the White House four days into our presidency and come here to try to set up the national security advisor to the president and the fix was in.”

“Imagine if what was written in the margins of these notes – should we get him to lie or should we get him fired – imagine if anything like that was in the Mueller investigation of two years. Imagine if one of our handwriting was in the margins saying today is ‘Collusion Monday’ or ‘Russian Tuesday? Which one is it?’” she then asked, as reported by Fox News.

“They pecked around and hunted around [using] taxpayer funding for years to find absolutely nothing. This man was set up from the beginning. [He] probably thought they were coming in to be helpful since we had been on the job for four days,” Conway said.

“The president has made clear for all three years that Michael Flynn was treated very unfairly. Now we know it was probably criminal what was done to him. And, may I just add that the man had a three-decade-plus career in the United States military,” she added. “And he came here ready to serve his country, was gone within days, and now we see the fix was in from the previous administration’s people.”

On Wednesday, unsealed records show that the FBI, in handwritten notes, was determined to get Flynn to lie and get him fired using the obscure statute known as the Logan Act, which prohibits individuals from falsely claiming they represent the U.S. to foreign actors.

As Fox News’ Greg Re reported, “The bombshell documents strongly suggested the agents weren’t focused on investigating his contacts with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, but instead were trying to get him removed. President Obama had personally warned the Trump administration against hiring Flynn, and made clear he was ‘not a fan.’”

One of the handwritten notes asks, “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?”

Another note, written by then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, called the interview with Flynn “very odd” because “it seemed like he was telling the truth.”

Yet the FBI still claimed Flynn lied and deserved to be fired and prosecuted, even though he had done nothing wrong and the FBI had no reason to listen in to his phone calls.

Flynn seemingly responded to the unsealed documents by posting a video on Twitter of the American flag flying in the wind, The Daily Wire reported.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

