https://www.theblaze.com/news/restaurant-drag-queens-food-orders

Many restaurants have found a way to stay afloat amid the coronavirus that’s shuttered most businesses by offering delivery and to-go service — and at least one eatery is adding a bit of flair to the deal.

Fiddlehead Restaurant in Michigan City, Indiana, features drag queens each Saturday who wear masks and gloves and bring customers’ food orders in bags to their vehicles, WLS-TV reported

What are the details?



The promotion is called Dragside Pickup.

“We just thought that this idea was fantastic,” one man told the station after receiving his order from the “gorgeous” drag queens, adding, “God bless these guys for doing this.”

Owner Aaron O’Reilly told WLS he and others from Fiddlehead — which he said is “LGBT-owned and operated” — wanted “to brighten some peoples’ days” with something “a little different and a little fun.”

He added to the station that “the community here in Michigan City has been so open and loving” and that “it is really, really heartwarming to see the community step up and come out and have a good time and smile and laugh.”

A girl noted to WLS, “I love drag queens; I think they’re the sweetest.”

One of them added to the station that “it’s just a way we can expose ourselves to them and have a little bit of fun in the process.”

