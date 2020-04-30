https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/maine-restaurant-owner-defy-liberal-governor-re-open-tomorrow-drops-governors-phone-number-live-tv-video/

Maine Governor Janet Mills this week announced her stay-at-home orders will continue until mid-May. The initial stay-at-home order was set to expire April 30, but she has since extended it to May 15th.

One in every seven people in Maine is now unemployed.

Maine, a state of over one million, has 33 hospitalized cases of the virus and 53 deaths in the entire state.

On Thursday Maine Restaurant owner Rick Savage went on with Tucker Carlson. Rick is opening his restaurant on Friday. He says you can’t even get ahold of the liberal governor. Rick says, “She’s doing this all rogue on her own.”

Then at the end of the interview he dropped her phone number live on national TV.

The governor may get a few calls tonight.

