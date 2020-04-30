http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oxDMI_t63lY/

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden will “have to participate in releasing all of the information” pertaining to the sexual assault allegations by Tara Reade.

McConnell said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:30] “Well look, when you run for president of the United States, your life is an open book and I can’t imagine that Vice President Biden is not going to have to participate in releasing all of the information related to the allegations. It’s a very challenging thing to run for president. And I think everyone who’s done that has realized that their entire life is opened up to scrutiny. And I think that’s happening to Vice President Biden and they shouldn’t be surprised.”

(h/t Politico)

