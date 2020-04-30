https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/meghan-mccain-campaign-rallies-large-gatherings/2020/04/30/id/965506

President Donald Trump’s aim to resume “massive” rallies “in the not-too-distant future” drew a fierce response from “The View” co-host Meghan McCain on Thursday, who called the idea a “travesty.”

In remarks on the show, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said Trump’s push — he announced Wednesday the government would not be extending the White House’s “30 Days to Slow the Spread” guidelines, which include social distancing — shows he is “nervous” and “losing” voters.

The president’s Wednesday announcement described his vision for reopening.

“We’re going to start to move around, and hopefully in the not-too-distant future, we’ll have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other,” he said, adding having people spaced out in accordance with social distancing guidelines “wouldn’t look too good.”

He said the timing would depend, in part, on the states, since some have had far fewer cases than others.

“It’s a sort of bizarre narrative where I can’t even go out and go to a restaurant or go to my doctor,” she said.

“We’re nowhere near to opening up as a country, but at the same time our president is really worried about rallies.”

“Arizona has been traditional red, I think for the last 80 years, and we’re seeing the growth of immigration and honestly changing times,” she added. “Arizona has been an independent state, and he’s losing right now.

“He’s losing in Arizona, and so I think it is more important for him to get out and possibly expose people at rallies in my home state, than keep Arizonans safe. I think it’s a travesty. I think it’s another example of why on election night, I may very well be with you ladies and saying, I really never thought I would see the day, but it’s looking like it could very well happen, and he’s nervous.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

