On this week’s Wednesday night special, Glenn Beck and former “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe talked about the “other” victims of the coronavirus: common sense and the unemployed American workers.

“Most of the country is going to come through this with the realization we’re being treated like children … by people who want us to look at them as parents,” Mike said if reference to the liberal elites who don’t want us to question the so-called experts.

Mike highlighted the danger of allowing the government to take away millions of so-called “nonessential” workers and addressed the politicians, such as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who seem to have zero regard for the millions of American who are out of work.

“In an economy like this, when you take 26 million ‘nonessential’ workers out of the equation … the whole thing collapses under its own weight,” he said. “I would suggest to you right now that there is no such thing as a nonessential worker when it comes to the economy.”

He also explained why he believes that “safety first,” while well-intended, is just not true. Instead, he prefers to say “safety third.”

