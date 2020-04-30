https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/msnbc-news-anchor-richard-lui-host-biden-supporting-democrat-super-pac-forum-kamala-harris-ted-lieu/

MSNBC news dayside anchor Richard Lui is scheduled to host a forum by a Democrat Super Pac, AAPI Victory Fund, on Thursday with California Democrats Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Ted Lieu. The subject of the partisan forum is hate crimes against Asian Americans in the climate of the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus pandemic and what can Asian Americans can do to “maintain high levels of political engagement.” The AAPI Victory Fund opposes President Trump and has endorsed Joe Biden for president.

The description at the registration page for the AAPI Victory Fund forum makes clear this forum is political in nature.

Title: AAPI Victory Fund with Sen. Harris, Rep. Lieu, and Richard Lui Description: Thank you for registering for the AAPI Victory Fund conversation with Senator Kamala Harris and Congressman Ted Lieu on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT. Moderated by MSNBC Anchor Richard Lui, the speakers will address the rise of hate incidents against Asian Americans, what can be done, and what everyday AAPIs can do as volunteers, activists, and donors during this unprecedented time to maintain high levels of political engagement. Please note that event starts at 3:45 PM EDT; however, you can login as early as 3:30 PM EDT. Time: Apr 30, 2020 03:30 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

“Join us April 30 at 3:45 PM ET for a conversation with @KamalaHarris and @tedlieu moderated by @MSNBC Anchor @RichardLui! Convo will be on rise of hate incidents against Asian Americans, what can be done, and what everyday AAPIs can do. #AAPIPower #AAPI2020”

Join us April 30 at 3:45 PM ET for a conversation with @KamalaHarris and @tedlieu moderated by @MSNBC Anchor @RichardLui! Convo will be on rise of hate incidents against Asian Americans, what can be done, and what everyday AAPIs can do. #AAPIPower #AAPI2020 pic.twitter.com/GyiBlPOMwR — AAPI Victory Fund (@AAPIVictoryFund) April 24, 2020

In February the AAPI Victory fund endorsed Joe Biden for president.

We are so proud to have endorsed @JoeBiden for president! Not only is he able to get diverse crowds like today’s, but he has a proven record of working for diverse communities like ours! #aapi2020 #AAPIPower pic.twitter.com/Y5DBxkS2dj — AAPI Victory Fund (@AAPIVictoryFund) February 19, 2020

Excerpt from the about page for AAPI Victory Fund.

The AAPI Victory Fund – the first Super PAC of its kind – is focused on mobilizing Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) eligible voters and moving them to the ballot box. The AAPI community is joined through our values of hard work, family, and our history as immigrants. With the AAPI eligible voters exceeding that of the margin of victory in numerous districts and states, we have an opportunity under a common agenda to bring AAPI voters into position to make or break outcomes for candidates across the country. As a Super PAC built around the experiences, knowledge, and leadership of the AAPI community, we are taking control of our own opportunity to make an impact with elected leaders who will represent our values and issues. Today, the AAPI community faces the biggest threat to its civil rights since the Internment of the Japanese Americans in World War II, which notably started with a Presidential Executive Order – EO 9066. As we have made strides toward equality, Donald Trump’s presidency will bring us back decades. During the first weeks of his presidency, he issued discriminatory Executive Orders that have polarized a nation. And with more to come, we are committed to fight against the exclusionary policies of the Trump Administration and those elected leaders that support him. We are the strongest voices for ourselves. The Victory Fund is leading the way for the AAPI community to power and sustain its way to the political forefront. We will mobilize a broad population – from millennials, to young professionals, to baby boomers, to seniors – to support a common agenda. We aim to demonstrate the AAPI force not just in numbers, but also in its leverage on the issues that impact and matter to us…

