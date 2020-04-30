https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nba-teams-lebron-james-basketball/2020/04/30/id/965500

NBA team executives and agents for some of the players are calling on the league to cancel the remainder of the season, citing the coronavirus pandemic, reports CNBC.

The NBA was the first major U.S. professional league to postpone its season due to the pandemic, doing so in March, yet said it plans to complete the 2019-2020 season despite reservations.

“It is the responsibility of the league office to explore all options for a return to play this season,” a league spokesperson told CNBC in a statement. “We owe that to our fans, teams, players, partners, and all who love the game. While our top priority remains everyone’s health and well-being, we continue to evaluate all options to finish this season.

“At the same time, we are intensely focused on addressing the potential impact of COVID-19 on the 2020-21 season.”

One team executive told CNBC owners are concerned about additional liabilities and other sources of revenue.

“What [owners] are saying is, ‘If we return, where is the revenue that is going to justify the additional cost of returning?'” the person said. “They are looking at the cost side versus the revenue side. What revenue comes in now?”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Twitter said he was not prepared to give up on the season.

“Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true,” James said. “Nobody I know saying anything like that.

“As soon as it’s safe, we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be cancelling anything.”

