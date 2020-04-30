https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-report-emerges-on-kim-jong-un-health-it-doesnt-look-good

Taiwan National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Thursday that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is “sick,” and that additional information could not be released because it potentially could compromise their source of information.

Chiu, after saying that Kim was “sick,” was asked by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Tsai Shih-ying: “He’s sick, but is he still alive?”

Chiu reportedly laughed but did not answer.

On the matter of what could happen if something happened to Kim and a power vacuum was created, Chiu said that North Korea could be in for some bumpy days ahead along with liberal democracies in the region.

Chiu “pointed out that according to the findings of the NSB’s study of the communist country, no matter how turbulent the political situation may be, there might be a short period of integration and struggle,” Taiwan News reported. “As to whether there would be large-scale military mobilization, he emphasized that North Korea is very closed off, with nuclear bombs, missiles, and other armaments.”

Taiwan News added, “Chiu said that if there is a ‘situation,’ not only Taiwan but also South Korea and Japan would be in the scope of areas affected.”

