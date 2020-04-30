https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Tara-Reade-University-of-Delaware-sexual-assault/2020/04/30/id/965456

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Joe Biden should address sexual assault allegations and release any relevant documents sooner rather than later.

Biden has been facing pressure to address sexual assault allegations brought forward by a former aide. Biden’s campaign has denied the allegations, but Biden himself is yet to make a statement on the claims made by Tara Reade.

“I think the pressure will come to have him go out and release the documents that are at the University of Delaware so people can look for themselves,” Gingrich told Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday. “The challenge with this kind of a charge is the sooner you can get it over, the better off you are. The longer you take, the worse off you are because then the story becomes about you rather than about the original problem.”

Documents housed at the University of Delaware that span Biden’s 36-year Senate career could contain information about the allegations, Fox News reports.

Biden donated 1,875 boxes of “photographs, documents, videotapes, and files” and 415 gigabytes of electronic records to the University of Delaware in 2012. The university initially said it expected to make the records “available to the public two years after Biden’s last day in elected public office.”

Several newspapers, including The Washington Post, have urged Biden to tell the school to turn the documents over.

When asked whether there is a double standard that exists between how Democrats went after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and how they’re treating the allegation against Biden, Gingrich said, “It’s politics.”

He said Democrats are starting to say Biden must “clear it up” and release any relevant records pertaining to Reade’s complaint.

“Even the liberal media is beginning to feel that they have to deal with it,” Gingrich said.

