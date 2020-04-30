https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/no-wonder-wont-act-sidney-powell-reveals-chris-wray-one-promote-terrorist-prosecutor-andrew-weissmann-video/

Christopher Wray took over as FBI Chief on August 2, 2017.

Since that time he has done NOTHING to clean out the deep corruption in the Bureau. NOTHING.

On Thursday General Michael Flynn’s Attorney Sidney Powell joined Sean Hannity to discuss the latest damning revelations in the Flynn case.

Yesterday, the DOJ released earth-shattering details about how the Obama-Biden FBI set up General Michael Flynn to sow chaos, destroy his life and sabotage the incoming Trump administration.

Handwritten notes were even released showing the Obama deep state’s intent to sabotage the Trump administration.

The latest information proves, without a doubt, that the FBI and Obama DOJ plotted to frame General Flynn in January 2017.

But FBI Director Wray has refused to act against the corruption at the FBI.

Tonight on Hannity Sidney Powell told Sean that it was Chris Wray who promoted the “terrorist of a prosecutor” Andrew Weissmann back during the Bush administration despite his horribly unethical record.

Weissmann was then the lead prosecutor on the Mueller Special Counsel.

Weissmann and Wray and Comey go back years.

This explains Chris Wray’s refusal to clean up the corruption at the agency.

