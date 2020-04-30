https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/okeefe-strikes-funeral-directors-covid-19-epicenter-doubt-legitimacy-deaths-attributed-pandemic-video/

O’Keefe strikes again!

Project Veritas spoke to several funeral directors in New York who are doubting the legitimacy of COVID-19 labeled death certificates.

“To be honest with you, all the death certificates, they’re writing COVID on all the death certificates whether they had a positive test, whether they didn’t, so I think, you know again this is my personal opinion, I think like the Mayor (Bill de Blasio) in our city (NYC), they’re looking for federal funding and, the more they put COVID on the death certificate the more they can ask for federal funds,” Funeral Director, Colonial Home Michael Lanza said. “So I think it’s political.”

Another funeral director in Queens, NY told Project Veritas that she had one victim autopsied because the sister was furious because she “knew” her sister didn’t die from the Coronavirus.

This victim is related to a Supreme Court Justice, but the funeral director did not disclose which justice.

The angry woman said her sister had Alzheimer’s and they didn’t suction her. “You have to suction her because they forget how to swallow. And um right away they put down COVID-19 on her death certificate and the Supreme Court Justice whoever it is contacted the hospital, they did an independent autopsy, Bingo, no COVID-19,” said President of Dimiceli & Sons Funeral Home, Josephine Dimiceli.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Funeral Directors in COVID-19 Epicenter Doubt Legitimacy of Deaths Attributed to Pandemic; Fear Numbers are “Padded” FULL STORY: https://t.co/aAC7cGd38A Healthcare insiders dealing with #Coronavirus can contact us securely at [email protected] #BeBrave pic.twitter.com/0sPUbmGWOJ — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 30, 2020

New CDC guidelines on COVID-19 are allowing hospitals to list Coronavirus on the death certificates without a lab test.

Dr. Scott Jensen, a Minnesota physician and Republican state senator, previously told a local station he received a 7-page document coaching him to fill out death certificates with a COVID-19 diagnosis without a lab test to confirm the patient actually had the virus.

Dr. Jensen also disclosed that hospitals are paid more if they list patients with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

State and local government officials are using the padded COVID-19 death count to shut down small businesses with unconstitutional lockdown orders.

Where is Bill Barr??

