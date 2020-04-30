https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/pelosi-praises-biden-response-sex-assault-claim/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says she’s satisfied with Joe Biden’s reponse to a former Senate staff member’s accusation that he sexually assaulted her.

However, the likely Democratic presidential nominee has not directly responded. His campaign issued a denial on his behalf.

“Well, I have great sympathy for any women who bring forth allegations,” Pelosi told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Thursday. “I’m a big, strong supporter of the #MeToo movement. I think it has been a great – made a great contribution to our country.”

Pelosi, who praised Christine Blasey Ford when she made uncorroborated accusations against Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation process, was asked about the claim of Tara Reade.

TRENDING: Christopher Steele: Hillary Clinton, Susan Rice were aware of my Trump probe

“And I do support Joe Biden. I’m satisfied with how he has responded. I know him, I was proud to endorse him on Monday, very proud to endorse him. And so, I’m satisfied with that,” she said.

See Pelosi’s interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. The comments about Biden start at the 7:30 mark:

[embedded content]

Camerota who pointed out that Biden has not directly addressed the claims.

“Should he directly, publicly address it?” Camerota asked.

“You know, it’s a matter that he has to deal with,” Pelosi replied. “But I am impressed with the people who worked for him at the time saying that they absolutely never heard one iota of information about this, nobody ever brought forth a claim or had anybody else tell them about such a claim.

“But, again, we have an important election at hand, one that is, I think, one of the most important ones we had. We say that every election, but I think this is the most crucial, and I supported him because he’s a person of great values, integrity, authenticity, imagination and connection to the American people.”

Pelosi praised Biden as “the personification of hope and optimism for our country.”

The Daily Caller noted how her perspective has changed, based on her previous support for Ford.

“It took great courage for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford to come forward with her story,” Pelosi said – at the time – on social media. “The American people are owed a thorough investigation of the grave & credible allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.”

Reade has claimed the then-senator, without her consent, kissed her, touched her and penetrated her with his fingers in 1993.

An analysis by the Washington Free Beacon found establishment media has interviewed Biden 19 times, over almost four hours, since the claim was made. And of the 142 questions asked, none involved Reade.

The Daily Caller noted that four people — her brother, a close friend, a former neighbor and a former coworker — have said Reade told them of her claim shortly after she says it happened. And in a segment of “Larry King Live” from 1993 that recently was unearthed, a woman Reade identifies as her mother called the show to recount the “problems” her daughter has had advancing a complaint after working in the office of a “prominent” senator.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

