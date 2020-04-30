https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/pelosi-says-satisfied-biden-responded-tara-reades-sexual-assault-allegations-biden-hasnt-even-responded-video/

Hypocrite Pelosi said Thursday morning she is ‘satisfied’ with how Joe Biden responded to Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations after endorsing the pervert for president earlier this week.

Tara Reade accused her former boss then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

Reade said in 1993, then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

Biden hasn’t even directly responded to Tara Reade’s allegations.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Former FBI General Counsel James Baker Has Flipped! Durham is Building Conspiracy Case on All of Those Who Lied to the Court!

Biden’s camp last week denied the allegations but apparently that’s enough for Nancy Pelosi.

In fact, Pelosi defended Joe Biden as a person of great values and integrity.

“He’s a person of great values, integrity, authenticity, imagination … He understands the kitchen table issues of America’s working families, his father lost his job when he was a boy …” Pelosi said.

WATCH:

Speaker Pelosi says she’s ‘satisfied’ with how Joe Biden ‘responded’ to the sexual assault allegations. Joe Biden hasn’t responded to them and his campaign sent out talking points telling his surrogates to call the accusations false.pic.twitter.com/Z8Qf1SKfQm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 30, 2020

In contrast, hypocrite Pelosi led the charge against Trump’s SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh after Democrat prop Christine Blasey Ford came forward with evidence-free sexual assault allegations against him.

“Today is a profoundly heart-breaking day for women, girls and families across America,” Pelosi said in a statement in October of 2018.

“Courageous women risked their safety and well-being to speak truth about this nomination,” Pelosi said on the confirmation of Kavanaugh. “Tens of thousands more joined them to share their own harrowing stories of sexual assault, at great personal risk. Yet, Senate Republicans chose to send a clear message to all women: do not speak out, and if you do – do not expect to be heard, believed or respected.”

Despite all of the evidence that Biden sexually assaulted Tara Reade, Speaker Pelosi cheerfully endorsed him anyway.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

