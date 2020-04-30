https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/04/30/pelosis-defense-of-biden-against-sex-assault-claims-is-as-bad-as-boys-will-be-boys-n387079

Honestly.

An old friend of mine used to tell me on my radio show, “if liberals didn’t have double standards they’d have no standards at all.”

I’d chide him and protest a bit, but the evidence is in and I’ve got to give him his due – he was right.

Take the latest word salad from Nancy Pelosi, who was asked by a reporter Thursday to compare and contrast the allegations of sexual abuse against Joe Biden to those against then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

After Pelosi lectured the reporter about being “lectured to,” she launched into a chopped word salad of blurble bits each dumber than the one before.

Speaker Pelosi: “I have complete respect for the whole #MeToo movement…there’s also due process…Joe Biden is Joe Biden…There was never any record…I am so proud, the happiest day for me this week was to support Joe Biden for president of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/CFfUMZTeYs — CSPAN (@cspan) April 30, 2020

“I have complete respect for the whole #MeToo movement, I have four daughters …there’s also due process…Joe Biden is Joe Biden…There was never any record of this. There was never any record. Uh And that nobody ever came forward or came forward to say something about it uh apart from the principal involved. I am so proud, the happiest day for me this week was to support Joe Biden for president of the United States. He’s a person of great integrity.”

“Joe Biden is Joe Biden.”

Well that explains things.

saw this comparison about pelosi’s “joe biden is joe biden” comment and thought this was in order pic.twitter.com/irlrXR16Zt — brook 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@brookspolitics) April 30, 2020

So dumb was the “Joe Biden is Joe Biden” defense that it began immediately trending on Twitter.

Nancy Pelosi’s response to the Biden sexual assault allegations: “Joe Biden is Joe Biden.” The Democrats’ double standards are getting exhausting. pic.twitter.com/g1b9GGFpGe — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 30, 2020

Nancy Pelosi on the sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden: “Joe Biden is Joe Biden.” Yeah, that’s how we know he’s guilty! — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) April 30, 2020

Democrats finally turn on the Me Too movement now that it interferes with their plans to take down the President. Back to the Hillary Clinton playbook of attacking all women that dare speak against powerful Democrats. https://t.co/t68qSsDZT2 — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) April 30, 2020

The very persuasive and disturbing allegations by former Senator Biden aide Tara Reade have tied the Democrats up in knots. The self imposed media gag was removed when the story grew too big for them to ignore.

The one thing she was right about in her collection of words was how Joe Biden should have “due process.” Ironically and tragically, this was something denied to Justice Brett Kavanaugh by Nancy Pelosi and her allies.

