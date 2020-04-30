https://www.theblaze.com/news/donald-trump-jim-acosta-mike-flynn

Recent reports appear to

show that Gen. Mike Flynn, one-time national security adviser to President Donald Trump, was “deliberately framed” by the FBI in the investigation into Russian election meddling.

President Trump fired Flynn just weeks into his presidency for admittedly lying to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI about discussions with Russian officials about sanctions.

The liberal news media were all too happy to report on the Flynn controversy at the time, including CNN, whom Trump said “tormented” the former NSA. The president has said the cable news outlet should “pay a big price” for its actions.

What happened today?



During media questions in the Oval Office Thursday, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Trump if he planned to pardon Flynn now that more information about the treatment of Flynn has come to light and based on Trump’s Dec. 2, 2017, tweet that he “had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!”

Acosta wanted to know if Trump stood by his statement that Flynn lied.

Trump responded by saying, that “dirty cops” at the FBI “tormented Gen. Flynn.”

“You see the notes, Jim,” Trump said, referring to recently uncovered handwritten

notes from FBI agents seeming to show the bureau was unfairly targeting the general, adding, “What they did to Gen. Flynn … was a disaster and a disgrace, and it should never be allowed to happen in this country, again.”

He then turned to Acosta’s employer.

“CNN tormented him, in all fairness,” Trump said.

“I hope to see that CNN will — not even apologize, which they should, but just cover it fairly — because he is in the process of being exonerated,” he continued. “If you look at those notes from yesterday, that was total exoneration. These were dirty, filthy cops at the top of the FBI.”

“They were dishonest people,” Trump said of the FBI agents. “Now we have to see what’s going to happen. Gen. Flynn was treated like nobody … should be treated.”

Returning to CNN, the president said, “I hope that CNN is going to give him a fair shake and cover it.”

Trump concluded: “I think it would be so good for CNN if you covered it honestly and if you reported honestly. It would be so good for the network.”

[embedded content]

“PLEASE COVER IT CNN”: President Trump DEMANDS CNN Jim Acosta To Cover General Michael Flynn NOW



youtu.be



(H/T: HotAir)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

