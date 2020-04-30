https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/president-trump-slams-scammers-targeted-stone-flynn/

On the day that Roger Stone is set to turn himself over to officials with the Bureau of Prisons to begin his 40-month sentence behind bars for non-violent process crimes,Stone’s longtime friend, President Trump, called out CNN’s involvement in the early morning raid to arrest Stone that required 29 heavily armed FBI agents.

The Gateway Pundit posted Roger Stone’s final statement before turning himself in on Thursday.

President Trump tweeted about his friend Roger Stone on Thursday morning.

Does anybody really believe that Roger Stone, a man whose house was raided early in the morning by 29 gun toting FBI Agents (with Fake News @CNN closely in toe), was treated fairly. How about the jury forewoman with her unannounced hatred & bias. Same scammers as General Flynn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

Trump posits the question of whether or not “anybody really thinks Roger Stone was treated fairly.”

The answer to any sane person is a resounding “no.” More firepower, agents, armored vehicles and amphibious units were used to apprehend a 67-year old man with no valid passport or history of violence. The corrupt Obama-appointed Demon judge in Stone’s court case, Amy Berman Jackson, denied Stone every valid avenue of defense during his trial and has continued to ignore the gross prosecutorial misconduct and biased behavior by the all-Democrat jury.

Many are hoping, expecting, praying that President Trump issues Roger Stone a full pardon before he has to surrender.

We can only hope that he and General Flynn are restored, so that they can both help Trump win re-election and continue to restore America to it’s former greatness!

