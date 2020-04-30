https://www.dailywire.com/news/rutgers-associate-professor-blames-trump-supporters-for-disproportionate-number-of-blacks-dying-from-virus-f-each-and-every-trump-supporter

A Rutgers University Associate Professor of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies issued a Twitter thread on Tuesday in which she blamed Trump supporters for the great number of black Americans who have died from the coronavirus, writing, “Not only do white conservatives not care about Black life, but my most cynical negative read of the white supremacists among them is that they welcome this massive winnowing of Black folks in order to slow demographic shifts and shore up political power.” She added, “F*** each and every Trump supporter. You all absolutely did this. You are to blame.”

Brittney Cooper, who in 2015 disparaged conservative Christian men and women, writing in Salon that the “white, blond-haired, blue-eyed, gun-toting, Bible-quoting Jesus of the religious right”“might be ‘biblical’ but he’s also an asshole,” wrote in her Twitter thread Tuesday, according to Campus Reform:

I feel like most Black people are clear that this utterly absurd to push [sic] to re-open the country is all about a gross necropolitical calculation that it is Black people who are dying disproportionately from COVID. Not only do white conservatives not care about black life, but my most cynical negative read of the white supremacists among them is that they welcome this massive winnowing of Black folks in order to slow demographic shifts and shore up political power. Earlier this week I watched a white high school classmate defending Trump on the disinfectant BS. And I realized again that for his supporters, realizing just how wrong they were about this man, and the depths of his idiocy and depravity, is akin to an existential crisis for them. They are literally willing to die from this clusterf***ed COVID response rather than admit that absolutely anybody other than him would have been a better president. And when whiteness has a death wish, we are all in for a serious problem. Black people did not vote for this dude in any appreciable numbers. (Black men voted for him at 15% and they are dying the most.) No Black person deserves this and Black women knew it would be absolutely awful for him to be president. And now we all live in daily fear. I am saying some obvious things this morning because as a country we are too good at skipping over the audience and we might as well say this to people as often as we can. Fuck each and every Trump supporter. You all absolutely did this. You are to blame.

On Wednesday, Cooper tweeted that she had been harassed after her Twitter thread. She wrote:

One of the ways patriarchy works is by harassing and threatening women who speak in public into silence. Clearly my inbox and various social media forums are a mess, since right wing media called out their goons yesterday to chastise me for saying “f*** Trump supporters.” So I said what I meant. And I curse cuz I’m grown. I disdain every person who thought and thinks he’s a good leader, because that thinking has had material consequences for far too many of us. Just know a couple of things: 1.) I report threats to law enforcement and have had committed law enforcement support for many years now. 2.) I have tenure. Rutgers won’t be firing me for tweets. That is all.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

