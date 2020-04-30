https://www.dailywire.com/news/san-diego-mayor-blasts-newsom-plan-to-close-public-beaches

On Thursday, San Diego GOP mayor Kevin Faulconer blasted the announcement that California would reportedly reclose its beaches after tens of thousands of people visited beaches in Southern California last weekend.

Faulconer tweeted, “San Diegans have been following the rules set by our public health officials and lifeguards since beaches reopened this week. A sudden state ban on every single beach — regardless of the facts on the ground — sends the wrong message to regions where people are acting responsibly.”

On Monday, Faulconer lauded the city’s citizens for their behavior at the beaches on Monday, writing, “You stayed classy, San Diego. When other beaches across the U.S. have reopened, the nation saw pandemonium. Today, the nation saw San Diego acting like America’s Finest City. So many of you followed lifeguard and public health guidelines. Let’s keep it up.”

In a letter to California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, San Diego County Supervisor Dianne Jacob called Newsom’s move “unfortunate and heavy-handed,” adding, “We know our region best, and you should instead be looking at ways to offer greater flexibility as we tackle this issue at the local level. I urge you to immediately rescind your decision,” the letter read in part.

San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox also wrote a letter to Newsom in which he stated, “We remain steadfastly committed to following your Executive Orders but actions that appear punitive when our residents have been faithful and fully compliant make this challenging.”

NBC News noted, “The city of San Diego was the first to reopen city beaches to activities like surfing, swimming and single-person paddling and kayaking after the county amended their public health order… By Wednesday, all beaches in San Diego were open except Carlsbad, Solana Beach and state beaches in San Diego County. Del Mar beaches were expected to reopen Thursday but the plan was halted due to the governor’s anticipated announcement.”

CNN reported, “California Gov. Gavin Newsom intends to order the closure of all state beaches and parks starting Friday, according to a copy of a memo provided to CNN by a senior law enforcement official. ‘We wanted to give all of our members a heads up about this in order to provide time for you to plan for any situations you might expect as a result, knowing each community has its own dynamics,’ the memo says.”

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported on Wednesday, “Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed Friday after tens of thousands of people flocked to the seashore last weekend during a heat wave despite his stay-at-home order, according to a memo sent Wednesday evening to police chiefs around the state. Eric Nuñez, president of the California Police Chiefs Association, said it was sent to give chiefs time to plan ahead of Newsom’s expected announcement Thursday.”

THR noted, “In Newport Beach, some 80,000 visitors hit the beach over the weekend.”

