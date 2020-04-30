https://www.theblaze.com/news/sheriffs-department-responds-video-deputies-berating-mother

Wisconsin’s Calumet County Sheriff’s Office launched a social media defense over the now-viral video showing a pair of deputies berating a mother for letting her daughter play at a neighbor’s house amid the COVID-19 state lockdown order.

What are the details?

In a Facebook post Sunday, the sheriff’s office explained the confrontation on video was the culmination of several interactions with the woman over “recent weeks.” The post noted two calls on the same day from the woman “asking us to help find her runaway son.” The third contact “involved this female being stopped for speeding,” the sheriff’s office said. There also were calls regarding circumstances at a neighbor’s “mobile home” — where the woman’s daughter was apparently caught playing.

In addition to the speeding stop — the relevance of which isn’t clear — the sheriff’s office also seemed to make quite a bit of the building style of the neighbor’s residence, using the phrase “mobile home” six times in the post. Stereotypes about people who reside in mobile homes or “trailer parks” need no detailing here.

One commenter on the sheriff’s office post noticed the “mobile home” references, too.

“I love how they throw in her ‘mobile’ home… Not just her home,” the commenter said. “I’m a police supporter, but it doesn’t take long for power to be misused or over used… I get people can be extremely frustrating but stay on track officers!!”

Why was she badgered for her last name and middle initial?

Another aspect to the deputies’ confrontation with the mother included one of them badgering her for her last name and middle initial, neither of which she provided to them.

But commenters also pointed out that if the sheriff’s department had numerous interactions with the woman in the video of the last several weeks, how is it they didn’t already have her full name? They knew what door to knock on and called her “Amy” in the video.

‘She walks all day long all over the place barefoot’



In a longer video of the confrontation that the mother in question — Amy Aries — posted on her Facebook page Saturday, the deputy who repeatedly asked for her last name and middle initial also appeared to chastise Aries about her daughter’s lack of footwear.

“She walks all day long all over the place barefoot,” the deputy said.

As she walked away, the same deputy chirped at Aries that “we’ll be back if your daughter’s out”

The mom’s side of the story

Aries told PJ Media she works as a property manager and that home inspections are continuing through the lockdown — which makes Aries an essential worker. However, she’s a single mom of four and needs child care — and her daughter has been at her babysitter’s house, the outlet added.

As far as the sheriff’s office response to the video, Aries told PJ Media that “I have had some circumstances where I needed law enforcement’s help, and when I turned to the very people who have taken an oath to serve and protect, I learned they are the ones who want me to fear them.”

The sheriff’s office on Thursday didn’t immediately reply to TheBlaze’s request for comment on its Facebook post. PJ Media also said the sheriff’s office didn’t reply to its request for comment.

