This is not about a virus.

Crazed Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday retaliated against the citizens of his state and closed all beaches in Orange County.

Newsom announced Thursday a “hard close” of all beaches in Orange County and called out Newport specifically after tens of thousands flocked to the OC shoreline amid a heatwave last weekend.

“We can’t see images like we saw, particularly on Saturday, in Newport Beach and elsewhere.” Newsom said on Thursday “the conditions last week, the images we saw at a few of our beaches were disturbing.”

“People that are congregating there that weren’t practicing physical distancing that may go back to their community outside of Orange County and may not even know that they contracted the disease and now they put other people at risk, put our hospital system at risk,” he said.

The Orange County Sheriff said his department’s intention “is to not take enforcement action on this order. But again, I haven’t seen it yet.”

Other California Sheriffs also announced they will not be enforcing Newsom’s unconstitutional order.

“As Sheriff, I am the protector of constitutional rights in Humboldt County,” Sheriff William Honsal said, “and if an order is issued that I believe violates our constitutional rights, I will not enforce it.”

