U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as millions of more Americans applied for jobless claims, taking the shine off a strong rally this month and eclipsing upbeat results from Facebook and Tesla.

All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes were trading lower, with financials, materials and utilities leading declines.

Dramatic U.S. stimulus and hopes of a revival in business activity as states reopen from lockdowns have powered a Wall Street rally in April, putting the S&P 500 and Dow Jones index on course for their best months since 1987.

But investors remain cautious of the pace of the recovery from a looming recession, with economic indicators underlining the extent of the damage already done.

The Labor Department’s report showed initial jobless claims totaled 3.84 million for the week ended April 25, a day after data confirmed the biggest contraction for the U.S. economy in the first quarter since the Great Recession.

“The jobless claims figure is a kind of feedback from some of the policy that we’ve undertaken as a country to fight (the crisis), but hopefully a lot of these jobless folk will come back into the workforce,” said Matt Stucky, portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“The timing of when that happens is going to be a function of the road to recovery from the coronavirus.”

The Federal Reserve pledged on Wednesday to expand emergency programs to revive growth, but warned the economy could feel the weight of consumer fear and social distancing for a year.

At 12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 404 points, or 1.6%, at 24,230 and the S&P 500 was down 42 points, or 1.4%, at 2,897. The Nasdaq Composite fell 75 points, or 1%, at 8,839.

Facebook Inc jumped 5% after the social media giant posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

The pandemic has been less disruptive to tech-related stocks, with Facebook, Apple, Amazon.com, Netflix and Alphabet,the so-called FAANG group of stocks, gaining between 12% and 25% this month.

Apple and Amazon.com will report results after markets close.

“The SPX price action during this crisis has been led by a handful of ‘haves’ (mostly the FAANGs) in a world in which most companies are ‘have nots’,” said Nancy Davis, founder of asset management firm Quadratic Capital Management in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc climbed 3.1% after posting its third straight quarterly profit, taking investors by surprise as its automaker peers were hit by a slump in consumer demand and factory shutdowns.

McDonald’s Corp shed 2.4% after it reported a 16.7% slide in quarterly profit as most of its restaurants across the globe limited their services to deliveries and take-aways.

American Airlines fell 5% as the airline operator posted its first quarterly loss since emerging from bankruptcy in 2013 and warned of a $70 million a day cash burn.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.29-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, nearly matching those on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and two new lows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

World equity benchmarks dipped on Thursday yet remained on pace for their best month on record as a rebound in oil prices, encouraging early results from a COVID-19 treatment trial and expectations of more government stimulus helped ease the pain of February and March.

Safe haven assets including the dollar and government bonds rose, reflecting an unsettled market as concerns about containing the coronavirus pandemic and jobs data in the United States were worse than expected.

“It’s a hope-based rally rather than an evidence-based rally,” said Anthony Doyle, cross-asset specialist at fund manager Fidelity International in Sydney.

There were still worries about a second wave of infections, Doyle said, adding that huge piles of cash waiting to go back into the markets suggest investor confidence remained nervous.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.53% following broad gains in Asia that pushed Japan’s Nikkei to a seven-week high as well as declines in Europe.

The index is on pace for its best month since it launched in the late 1980s..

“We have gone back to a turbo-charged version of the great financial crisis,” said Simon Fennell, a portfolio manager in William Blair’s global equity team, referring to how markets have surged on mass central bank and government stimulus.

Declines in the equity market came on the heels of a strong finish on Wall Street Wednesday after partial results from a trial of Gilead’s antiviral drug remdesivir suggested it could help speed recovery from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Partial results from the 1,063-patient U.S. government trial of Gilead’s remdesivir were hailed as “highly significant” by the top U.S. infectious disease official, Anthony Fauci.

They showed hospitalized COVID-19 patients given the drug recovered in 11 days, compared with 15 days for patients given a placebo, and a slightly lower death rate.

But since treatment hopes do not seem to take into account regulatory and distribution difficulties, should a treatment be found, currency and bond markets were more circumspect.

“Any positive medical development is helpful,” said Westpac FX analyst Sean Callow. “But no one should be counting on a major breakthrough – the key for markets is control of the spread of the virus.”

Commodities were also set to close the month significantly higher. Gold is set for its best month in four years and copper, which is seen as a something of a bellwether of global industry, was on track for its best performance since December 2017.

Hope that demand could soon return helped push oil prices broadly higher. U.S. crude recently rose 13.48% to $17.09 per barrel and Brent was at $25.27, up 12.11% on the day.

