(BBC NEWS) The Swedish city of Lund is to spread chicken manure in its central park in an effort to deter crowds gathering for a festival.

Tens of thousands of people usually descend on southern city to celebrate Walpurgis Night, which is marked across Scandinavia.

But officials want to keep people away because of the coronavirus outbreak.

There is no lockdown in Sweden, where data show most people have taken to voluntary social distancing.

