(WRAL) By the time Matthew Myers opened his tattoo parlor on Wednesday, he all but knew he’d be arrested.

Tattoo and piercing businesses aren’t considered essential under Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order or under Wake County’s stay-at-home order, which are intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

But Myers, the 38-year-old owner of Apex Tattoo Factory, feared his business would die and he’d be unable to pay for his mortgage. So he decided to open and announced his intentions on social media.

