New York City is letting its residents get married online amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

What are the details?

Online marriages are legal in New York City after Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson announced “Project Cupid.”

The project, a collaboration between the New York City Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications and Office of the City Clerk, will allow New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses online.

In a statement, Johnson said that a couple’s love shouldn’t be deprived of being official despite the pandemic.

“Coronavirus has changed the world in so many ways, but our ability to love and commit to each other hasn’t wavered,” Johnson said. “Now couples ready to marry don’t have to wait for the pandemic to end to say ‘I do.’ We deserve some good news, and this is definitely wonderful news for all of New York City.”

De Blasio added, “[W]e won’t let a pandemic get in the way of true love. To all of the couples looking forward to tying the knot, know that your city is right here with you, throwing rice from afar.”

How’s this going to work?

Couples interested in obtaining a marriage license will be able to video conference with state employees to obtain their licenses beginning the first week of May.

According to Newsweek, “couples will be able to schedule and attend virtual appointments with the City Clerk’s office, upload the required documents for the marriage license, and upload a signed license for submission after the ceremony.”

Couples will be able to pay the license fee through NYC’s CityPay. The site will be available in 11 languages and translators will be available on demand via Language Line.

What’s the final word?

Johnson says that a little coronavirus won’t get in the way of true love.

“We might have to celebrate it a little differently now, but it’s still a beautiful, moving experience,” he said.

