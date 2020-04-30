https://www.theblaze.com/phil-robertson/duck-dynasty

“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson family fell under attack at their residence when a drive-by shooting occurred on his property last week. In this clip, Willie explained the importance of the Second Amendment and praised the way his family handled the situation. Willie, Alan, and the Duck Commander Phil Robertson explained how they reacted to Willie’s phone call about the incident.

Use promo code PHIL for $30 off one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Phil Robertson?

To enjoy more of this Duck Dynasty star’s 70 years of unfiltered wisdom and uncensored common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

