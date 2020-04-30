https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/04/30/todays-hot-topics-tems-fbis-flynn-flam-pelosis-biden-scam-covid-19-program-earmark-exam/

Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Duane “Generalissimo” Patterson brings us up to date on the week’s top stories and gives us a preview of tomorrow’s Hugh Hewitt show. We’ll talk about the newest developments in the Michael Flynn case, the collapse of Democratic credibility on #MeToo in their Joe Biden defense, Biden’s appointment of “waitress sandwich” bro Chris Dodd to his VP vetting team, and more!

Is it time to rethink earmarks — and anonymous sourcing? SiriusXM’s chief DC correspondent Olivier Knox joins us to discuss both issues — so don’t miss it!

The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep winning after 2016? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

